BRC (NYSE:BRCC) & Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) Critical Analysis

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) and Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and Truett-Hurst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC N/A -310.89% 85.93% Truett-Hurst N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BRC and Truett-Hurst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 5 3 0 2.38 Truett-Hurst 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BRC currently has a consensus target price of $16.14, indicating a potential upside of 62.89%. Given BRC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than Truett-Hurst.

22.1% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BRC has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truett-Hurst has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRC and Truett-Hurst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $233.10 million 8.99 -$13.85 million N/A N/A Truett-Hurst $6.47 million N/A -$610,000.00 N/A N/A

Truett-Hurst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRC.

Summary

BRC beats Truett-Hurst on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Truett-Hurst

Truett-Hurst, Inc., together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites. Truett-Hurst, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

