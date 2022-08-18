M&T Bank Corp Has $245,000 Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after purchasing an additional 553,911 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,040,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,385,000 after purchasing an additional 155,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,198,000 after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 678,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,393,000 after acquiring an additional 249,129 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of WMS opened at $143.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day moving average is $110.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $517,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $885,660.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $680,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,913 shares of company stock worth $45,944,459. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

