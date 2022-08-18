M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

