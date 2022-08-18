M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,434,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,335,000 after buying an additional 352,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,365,000 after buying an additional 106,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,506,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,971,000 after buying an additional 969,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,238,000 after buying an additional 293,160 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,178,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 2.7 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

