CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Financial Comparison

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBB Bancorp and Fulton Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB Bancorp $83.85 million 1.41 $27.53 million $2.94 3.84 Fulton Financial $997.16 million 2.95 $275.50 million $1.62 10.84

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp. CBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CBB Bancorp pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fulton Financial pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CBB Bancorp and Fulton Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulton Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fulton Financial has a consensus target price of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBB Bancorp and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB Bancorp 33.84% N/A N/A Fulton Financial 28.15% 11.23% 1.05%

Summary

Fulton Financial beats CBB Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities; and offers trade finance services, including commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, and documentary collection services. The company offers its services through 9 full-service branches and 1 limited-service branch in Southern California, Dallas, Texas and Honolulu, and Hawaii; and 5 loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it provides letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through traditional financial center banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. The company operated branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.