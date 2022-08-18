Analyzing OppFi (OPFI) and Its Competitors

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare OppFi to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% OppFi Competitors -11.38% -31.81% 2.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million $25.55 million 1.25 OppFi Competitors $4.18 billion $809.70 million 5.31

This table compares OppFi and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OppFi’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OppFi and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 2 2 0 2.50 OppFi Competitors 239 1235 1741 50 2.49

OppFi presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 83.40%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 55.22%. Given OppFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

OppFi has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi’s peers have a beta of 8.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 704% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OppFi peers beat OppFi on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

