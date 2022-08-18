Financial Review: Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) & Its Rivals

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) is one of 945 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Entrada Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entrada Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entrada Therapeutics N/A -$51.16 million -1.05 Entrada Therapeutics Competitors $1.85 billion $247.95 million -4.09

Entrada Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Entrada Therapeutics. Entrada Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.8% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Entrada Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrada Therapeutics N/A -40.93% -29.59% Entrada Therapeutics Competitors -3,259.45% -159.83% -12.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Entrada Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrada Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Entrada Therapeutics Competitors 2949 12798 38932 623 2.67

Entrada Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.88%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 90.54%. Given Entrada Therapeutics’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entrada Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Entrada Therapeutics rivals beat Entrada Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1. It also engages in the development of EEV-PMO-CAG for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1. The company was formerly known as CycloPorters, Inc. and changed its name to Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2017. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

