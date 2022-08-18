Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FOX by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of FOX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.96. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

