Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.05% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHH stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

