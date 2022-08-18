Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in XPeng by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 277,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after buying an additional 210,345 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after buying an additional 189,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $22.37 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

XPeng Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.