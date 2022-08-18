Texas Permanent School Fund Has $675,000 Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of HomeStreet worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. B. Riley lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

HomeStreet Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $702.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.02 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,410,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 5,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van bought 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $854,400 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

