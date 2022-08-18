National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Beverage

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $594,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $56.97 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $64.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.88.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $284.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.70 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

