Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $15.62

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $15.20. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 66,539 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently commented on DVAX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 10.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 29,344 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
