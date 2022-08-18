iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 78,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,224,022 shares.The stock last traded at $42.30 and had previously closed at $42.04.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

