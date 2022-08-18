TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Gap Down to $91.97

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.97, but opened at $89.47. TriNet Group shares last traded at $89.88, with a volume of 566 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
TriNet Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.96. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,125,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
