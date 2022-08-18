WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Shares of WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.68. WeTrade Group shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 3,973 shares.
WeTrade Group Stock Down 15.7 %
WeTrade Group Company Profile
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
