Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 50,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 866,046 shares.The stock last traded at $75.99 and had previously closed at $75.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim set a $76.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of -0.18.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. The firm’s revenue was down 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $88,654.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 78,514 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

