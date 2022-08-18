Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $113.23, but opened at $109.38. Zoom Video Communications shares last traded at $107.11, with a volume of 50,591 shares traded.

Specifically, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,790. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.34.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,002,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

