Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Price Target Cut to $3.25 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $3.25 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Edgio from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Edgio from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGIO opened at $3.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56. Edgio has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $507.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Edgio, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

