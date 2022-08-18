Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 130,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,259,218 shares.The stock last traded at $4.89 and had previously closed at $4.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after buying an additional 3,083,261 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,147,000 after buying an additional 2,522,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 2,214,620 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,356,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 969,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth $3,469,000.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.