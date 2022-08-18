Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Laidlaw began coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -1.52.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evofem Biosciences

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 141,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,722 shares in the company, valued at $82,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,408.9% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,807,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 864,400 shares in the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.