Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $5.70

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.54. Riskified shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 2,253 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Riskified Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $873.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at $2,832,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

