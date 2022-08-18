Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $818.31.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $706.90 on Monday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $663.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $691.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $3,859,086. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.