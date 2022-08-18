Evercore ISI Increases Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Price Target to $27.00

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI to $27.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of ERII stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $316,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,700 shares of company stock worth $1,174,236. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 194,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

