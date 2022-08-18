Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Down to $15.10

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $14.54. Udemy shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 324 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Udemy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -15.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Udemy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Udemy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

