Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Down to $15.10

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $14.54. Udemy shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 324 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.
The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -15.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53.
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
