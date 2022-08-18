Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $19.32

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.32, but opened at $18.80. Weibo shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 2,975 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global cut Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC dropped their price target on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CLSA dropped their price target on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Weibo Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52,067 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 286.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 41,511 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 273.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 531,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 389,035 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

