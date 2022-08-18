CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Down to $35.94

Shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.94, but opened at $34.50. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on CINC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
CinCor Pharma Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49.
Insider Activity
In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at $182,218,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CinCor Pharma news, Director James Healy acquired 506,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at $182,218,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,606,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,180,000.
Institutional Trading of CinCor Pharma
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 8.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 3.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CinCor Pharma Company Profile
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
Recommended Stories
