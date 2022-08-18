Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 84,822 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.89.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

