VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $5.46

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.46, but opened at $5.29. VNET Group shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 2,060 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.28.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $735.64 million, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. VNET Group had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $259.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.17 million. Analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 440.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VNET Group in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

VNET Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.