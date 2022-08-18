Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Declines By 6.2%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 249,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $3.09 on Thursday. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $132.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Further Reading

