American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AXL stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 367,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 149,803 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXL. Citigroup raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.