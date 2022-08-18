American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of AXL stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXL. Citigroup raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.