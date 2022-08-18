Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Citigroup

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.80.
Allison Transmission Stock Performance
Shares of ALSN opened at $38.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $42.00.
Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.
Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,743,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,233,000 after acquiring an additional 73,309 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,996,000 after acquiring an additional 119,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,309,000 after acquiring an additional 654,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,971,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913 shares during the last quarter.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.