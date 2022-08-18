Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Given New $189.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $181.00 to $189.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BR opened at $177.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.43. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.26%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,146,000 after buying an additional 125,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,097,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,301,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,123,000 after buying an additional 104,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,648,000 after buying an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Articles

