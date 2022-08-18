TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $680.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cfra to $680.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $721.36.
TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.3 %
TDG stock opened at $668.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $576.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.18. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $500.08 and a 1 year high of $686.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.
TransDigm Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%.
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146 over the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 84,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 60.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
