Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Update

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allegion by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,089,000 after buying an additional 327,677 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Allegion by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after buying an additional 225,410 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,409,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Allegion by 178.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,583,000 after buying an additional 1,744,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Allegion by 37.7% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after buying an additional 676,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

Allegion stock opened at $108.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

