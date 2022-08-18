eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Short Interest Down 6.3% in July

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eMagin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in eMagin during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in eMagin by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in eMagin by 15,868.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in eMagin by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 57,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Price Performance

Shares of EMAN stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. eMagin has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.62.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

