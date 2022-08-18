Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Craig Hallum

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.
Shares of NYSE BW opened at $7.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.89 million, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
