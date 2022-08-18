Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Craig Hallum

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $7.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.89 million, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 111.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

