American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Short Interest Down 8.3% in July

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 9,960,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

American Well Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.15. American Well has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Well will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,488.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,136.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,488.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,136.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,986 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $89,200.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 963,289 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,941.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,885 shares of company stock worth $2,576,154 in the last ninety days. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Well by 1.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 27.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Further Reading

