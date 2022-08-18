The Goldman Sachs Group Increases UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $57.00

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

UDR Stock Down 0.2 %

UDR stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 412.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in UDR by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

