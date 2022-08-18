Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Declines By 8.6%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,973,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 228,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltC Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ALCC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

