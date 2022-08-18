Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,370,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 38,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Camber Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEI opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Camber Energy has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $4.85.
Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.
About Camber Energy
Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.
