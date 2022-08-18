Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,370,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 38,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEI opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Camber Energy has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $4.85.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the 4th quarter worth $19,225,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,852,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camber Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Camber Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 329,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Camber Energy by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 176,214 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

