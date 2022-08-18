DA Davidson Trims Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Target Price to $10.00

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $680.89 million, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

