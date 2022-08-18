Head to Head Contrast: Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) & Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 19.04% 2.16% Healthcare Realty Trust 8.50% 2.08% 1.00%

Dividends

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.8%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Orchid Island Capital pays out -43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 151.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 3 0 0 2.00 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 5 4 0 2.44

This is a summary of recent ratings for Orchid Island Capital and Healthcare Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Orchid Island Capital presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.40%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $30.29, suggesting a potential upside of 13.56%. Given Orchid Island Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Orchid Island Capital is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $134.70 million 4.20 -$64.76 million ($1.25) -2.57 Healthcare Realty Trust $767.07 million 7.96 $98.02 million $0.29 91.97

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats Orchid Island Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

