Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of RH worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in RH by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,213 shares of company stock worth $13,888,139 in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH Trading Down 5.0 %

RH opened at $312.88 on Thursday. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $733.99. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.87.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.