Contrasting Spire Global (SPIR) & Its Rivals

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Spire Global to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
19.6% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Spire Global and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spire Global
|$43.38 million
|-$19.31 million
|-2.79
|Spire Global Competitors
|$3.21 billion
|-$802.12 million
|-3.30
Risk and Volatility
Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global’s peers have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Spire Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spire Global
|-50.58%
|4.90%
|2.54%
|Spire Global Competitors
|-70.22%
|-58.88%
|-11.33%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spire Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spire Global
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2.00
|Spire Global Competitors
|141
|449
|617
|19
|2.42
Spire Global currently has a consensus target price of 5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 261.49%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.10%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
Spire Global peers beat Spire Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Spire Global Company Profile
Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.