Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Terreno Realty worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 34.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.0 %

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.