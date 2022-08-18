Head-To-Head Analysis: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Republic Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 25.36% 8.56% 1.21% Republic Bancorp 27.95% 10.38% 1.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.9% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Independent Bank and Republic Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Republic Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Independent Bank currently has a consensus target price of $97.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.70%. Republic Bancorp has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.68%. Given Republic Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Republic Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Independent Bank pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and Republic Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $521.13 million 7.77 $120.99 million $3.69 23.44 Republic Bancorp $313.12 million 2.95 $86.79 million $4.43 10.44

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Republic Bancorp. Republic Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Republic Bancorp beats Independent Bank on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, consumer real estate, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as estate settlement, financial planning, tax services, and other services; automated teller machine and debit cards; and mutual fund and unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operates one hundred nineteen retail branches, two limited-service retail branches, and one mobile branch located within Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties in Eastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, home improvement and home equity, secured and unsecured personal, and aircraft loans. The company also offers credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and memory banking, private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it provides short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; and general purpose reloadable prepaid cards through third party service providers. Further, the company offers consumer credit products; and property and casualty insurance products. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 42 full-service banking centers. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

