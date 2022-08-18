CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) vs. Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Head to Head Review

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of CNB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CNB Financial and Surrey Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNB Financial and Surrey Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $213.03 million 2.22 $57.71 million $3.31 8.47 Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 3.71 $5.10 million $1.21 12.13

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surrey Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CNB Financial pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Surrey Bancorp pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Surrey Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 27.01% 16.07% 1.14% Surrey Bancorp 33.47% N/A N/A

Summary

CNB Financial beats Surrey Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 8, 2022, the company operated a private banking division; three loan production office; one drive-up office; and 45 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, and Virginia and the surrounding area. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, overdrafts, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides mortgages; real estate, consumer, and personal loans; lines of credit; commercial credit products; government-guaranteed loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers cash management, international, merchant card, and other business services; and electronic banking and safe deposit box services. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

