Reviewing ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Berkshire Grey and ESAB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 0 2 0 3.00 ESAB 0 1 1 0 2.50

Berkshire Grey presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 280.95%. ESAB has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.13%. Given Berkshire Grey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than ESAB.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey -181.56% -104.57% -68.00% ESAB N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Grey and ESAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Berkshire Grey and ESAB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey $50.85 million 11.21 -$153.38 million ($0.60) -4.08 ESAB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ESAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Berkshire Grey beats ESAB on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's fabrication technology equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of digital software and solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, including general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. ESAB Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

