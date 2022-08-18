Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) & GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Financial Comparison

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) and GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and GreenLight Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -46.98% -44.17% GreenLight Biosciences N/A -1,210.19% -45.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 GreenLight Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cabaletta Bio and GreenLight Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 870.59%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than GreenLight Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and GreenLight Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$46.29 million ($1.84) -0.74 GreenLight Biosciences N/A N/A -$15.06 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenLight Biosciences has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats GreenLight Biosciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About GreenLight Biosciences

(Get Rating)

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.